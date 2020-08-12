Sign up
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Keep On Truckin’
It was a cloudless sky so .... I’m a little addicted to this app (Typorama) paid for pro and the chooses are endless..... Got to love a sunflower field 4 miles from the house on a great local farm.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3645
photos
197
followers
97
following
KV
ace
I'm in love with that truck... so beautiful in the field of sunflowers. Fav
August 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Classic looking truck and its colour brightens the shot even more!
August 12th, 2020
Kate
ace
Great colors nicely maintained older truck
August 12th, 2020
