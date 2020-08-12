Previous
Keep On Truckin’ by lesip
195 / 365

Keep On Truckin’

It was a cloudless sky so .... I’m a little addicted to this app (Typorama) paid for pro and the chooses are endless..... Got to love a sunflower field 4 miles from the house on a great local farm.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
KV ace
I'm in love with that truck... so beautiful in the field of sunflowers. Fav
August 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Classic looking truck and its colour brightens the shot even more!
August 12th, 2020  
Kate ace
Great colors nicely maintained older truck
August 12th, 2020  
