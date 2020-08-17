Hello Milky Way

My main reason for coming to the beach was I signed up for a learn to shoot the milky way class. The air show was just a coincidence. The weather Saturday was looking so bad it was canceled and the instructor moved it to Monday or this coming Saturday. I choose tonight and we got about an hour in before the clouds and rain arrived sadly taking the milky way away. With only 4 students the instruction and hands on help was fantastic. This was taken at Assateague Federal Park in Berlin,Maryland. Looks like I even got some meteors. My first try capturing the milk way .