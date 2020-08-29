Previous
Next
Butterfly Wishes by lesip
212 / 365

Butterfly Wishes

Thanks for all the Anniversary well wishes. Now to start thinking up next years photo.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenn ace
The B&W is very dramatic.
August 31st, 2020  
katy ace
This is another FAV. It is absolutely stunning in black-and-white
August 31st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice high key image
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise