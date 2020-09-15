Sign up
Hang Time
Here is Sally after emerging from her chrysalis. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours for a monarchs wings to dry. That's a lot of hang time.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Year 9
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th September 2020 9:35am
monarch
Anne ❀
ace
Fav!
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous this newbie.
September 16th, 2020
