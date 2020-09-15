Previous
Next
Hang Time by lesip
223 / 365

Hang Time

Here is Sally after emerging from her chrysalis. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours for a monarchs wings to dry. That's a lot of hang time.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ❀ ace
Fav!
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous this newbie.
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise