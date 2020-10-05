Previous
Moonset by lesip
Moonset

Getting ready to hop in my car Saturday morning for my photo walk I look behind me and see the moon and I believe Jupiter. Had to unpack the camera and grab a few quick handheld shots.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
marlboromaam ace
Lovely capture with the tree branch silhouettes and the moon looks like it's glowing! FAV! May I pin it?
October 6th, 2020  
