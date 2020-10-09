Sign up
Speak No Evil
You could see these apes but the pathway to them was closed. My friend so wanted to get a selfie next to one of them. I said go for it I’ll be the lookout. Mission accomplished. Bad Girls ... LOL
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Leslie
@lesip
mask
zoo
apes
marlboromaam
LOL! Maybe bad girls but a great shot of these masked monkeys!
October 10th, 2020
