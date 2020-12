News From The North Pole ....

A Christmas gift from my oldest son and daughter in law. Well, it only took me two sitting but hours of work. I get fixated on these type of projects and have now started last years lego train station gift that has been waiting a year to be built. I'm buying a special container to store them in. I've been thinking of how to photograph it and when I heard it was going to snow I knew I'd have my picture 🙂. The elves are hard at work checking who is on the naughty list.

NINE DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS