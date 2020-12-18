Previous
by lesip
O Christmas Tree O Christmas Tree

How beautiful are your baskets. What a special tree with all baskets hand decorated by local families and businesses. I spent quite awhile admiring all these baskets. An older gentleman joined me for awhile and finally asked “ is this the first year for this tree?” When I told him I had no idea he replied “ I’ve lived here 25 years and it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it”. Crab basket trees sure do seem to be popping up all over the Eastern Shore and I for one love them ❤️

When you order a bushel of crabs in the summer this is what you are traditionally given in.
Leslie

