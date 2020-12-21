Previous
Next
French Toast It’s What’s For Dinner by lesip
303 / 365

French Toast It’s What’s For Dinner

We received our annual Christmas Panettone bread from Bob and Margaret in the mail today. ..... I made it in the Ninja Foodie Grill on the Air Fry Setting. Turned out perfect.
So Yummy
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Darn, that looks good! Havent thought about french toast in years. Really use to enjoy it.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise