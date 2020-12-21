Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
303 / 365
French Toast It’s What’s For Dinner
We received our annual Christmas Panettone bread from Bob and Margaret in the mail today. ..... I made it in the Ninja Foodie Grill on the Air Fry Setting. Turned out perfect.
So Yummy
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3785
photos
198
followers
97
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
for
,
‘breakfast
,
dinner’
,
‘french
,
toast’
Milanie
ace
Darn, that looks good! Havent thought about french toast in years. Really use to enjoy it.
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close