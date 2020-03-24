Previous
Day 1 Lockdown by lesley262
Day 1 Lockdown

Today I used my daily exercise outdoor time to run with Chester, it was fabulous to be out by the river in the sun and I had no trouble social distancing - I was alone! Feeling better about this now!
24th March 2020

Lesley

@lesley262
