1 / 365
Day 1 Lockdown
Today I used my daily exercise outdoor time to run with Chester, it was fabulous to be out by the river in the sun and I had no trouble social distancing - I was alone! Feeling better about this now!
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Lesley
@lesley262
Album
Reasons to be Cheerful!
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th March 2020 3:49pm
Tags
#dog
,
#run
,
#cockerspaniel
,
#lockdown
