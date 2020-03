Day 2 Lockdown. Our daily exercise! 🏃🏼‍♀️☀️

Today I used my daily exercise allocation to go for another run with Chester. We went along the river again but a different route. It was very warm so we stopped several times for Chester to cool off with a swim! I would have loved to of joined him!! We didn’t see anyone so stayed safe!



Photo captured just beyond Low Park Wood Suspension Bridge going over the River Kent at Sedgwick, Cumbria, England.