Day 4 of Lockdown - Space Station Spotting!
Tonight, we went outside to spot the Space Station going overhead! We saw it with the naked eye but the camera didn’t pick it up unfortunately but I know it was there!!
Picture captured from My back garden, Kendal, Cumbria, England.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Lesley
@lesley262
I live on the edge of the Lake District in England. I enjoy all things outdoors but have a real passion for running and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Reasons to be Cheerful!
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th March 2020 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#spacestation
