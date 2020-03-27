Previous
Day 4 of Lockdown - Space Station Spotting! by lesley262
Day 4 of Lockdown - Space Station Spotting!

Tonight, we went outside to spot the Space Station going overhead! We saw it with the naked eye but the camera didn’t pick it up unfortunately but I know it was there!!

Picture captured from My back garden, Kendal, Cumbria, England.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Lesley

@lesley262
I live on the edge of the Lake District in England. I enjoy all things outdoors but have a real passion for running and...
