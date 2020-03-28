Previous
Day 5 of Lockdown by lesley262
5 / 365

Day 5 of Lockdown

A bitterly cold but sunny day today. I used my daily exercise allowance to walk Chester along the river.

Photo captured at River Kent, Kendal, Cumbria, England.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

