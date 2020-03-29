Previous
Day 6 of Lockdown! My daily exercise allocation - a walk on the Helm with Chester! by lesley262
Day 6 of Lockdown! My daily exercise allocation - a walk on the Helm with Chester!

Another very cold and windy day despite the sun trying it’s best and another local walk with Chester.

Picture captured From The Helm, looking towards Kendal and the fells beyond in Cumbria, England.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Lesley

@lesley262
I live on the edge of the Lake District in England. I enjoy all things outdoors but have a real passion for running and...
