Reality creeping in!

Still haven’t found the time to sort out my marathon plan — life feels busy and a bit chaotic at the moment. I spent most of today tackling housework in preparation for Neil, Susan, Dad and Sue coming to stay on Sunday. Despite the chores, I managed to squeeze in a walk, which felt good after a busy day. Today also marked David’s first day back at work after the Christmas holidays — his first working day since Christmas Eve. It felt like a quiet shift back towards normality, and with me heading back to work on Tuesday, it seems that reality will really kick in then!