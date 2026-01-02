Previous
Next
Reality creeping in! by lesley262
2 / 365

Reality creeping in!

Still haven’t found the time to sort out my marathon plan — life feels busy and a bit chaotic at the moment. I spent most of today tackling housework in preparation for Neil, Susan, Dad and Sue coming to stay on Sunday. Despite the chores, I managed to squeeze in a walk, which felt good after a busy day. Today also marked David’s first day back at work after the Christmas holidays — his first working day since Christmas Eve. It felt like a quiet shift back towards normality, and with me heading back to work on Tuesday, it seems that reality will really kick in then!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Lesley

@lesley262
I live on the edge of the Lake District in England and love being outdoors, with a particular passion for running and wild swimming. I’m...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact