Friends, running and responsibilities by lesley262
Friends, running and responsibilities

A very chilly and breezy run at Fell Foot parkrun this morning with Sue and Sharon. Sharon kindly drove. My hands were painfully cold despite gloves — note to self: invest in better ones for below-freezing runs.

On the way back, we stopped for coffee and a catch-up at Yew Tree Barn in High Newton with a group from Women on the Run. I had hoped to warm up, but with no heating and just a small log burner in another room, I went from cold to even colder. Lovely place, but definitely too cold at this time of year. The breakfast looked amazing, though!

On the journey to and from parkrun, a spectacular full supermoon lit the sky. Apparently, according to Google it’s known a the “Wolf Moon”.

This afternoon I went to Brockhole as Junior parkrun Run Director to check the course for tomorrow. Many paths were iced over, so I made the difficult decision to cancel the event — disappointing, but safer for the children. Secretly, I’m relieved, as there’s still plenty to do to get ready for our guests arriving at 11 tomorrow.
Lesley

@lesley262
