Previous
Next
4 days to full moon by letsgo
6 / 365

4 days to full moon

Seen mid-afternoon at hairdressers.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Letsgo

@letsgo
Did this project in 2016, see below, for a brief time. Would like to start again. My basic premise, photography helps me see, really see,...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise