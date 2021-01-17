Previous
Saxon Park, Norman, OK by letsgo
10 / 365

Saxon Park, Norman, OK

Finally walked in Saxon Park again, after several months. I have no idea what the thorny bushes are, but pretty impressive.
Letsgo

Did this project in 2016, see below, for a brief time. Would like to start again. My basic premise, photography helps me see, really see,...
