Oklahoma sky at sunset! by letsgo
11 / 365

Oklahoma sky at sunset!

Brilliant Oklahoma sky this evening. What a surprise!
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Letsgo

@letsgo
Did this project in 2016, see below, for a brief time. Would like to start again. My basic premise, photography helps me see, really see,...
11 / 365

