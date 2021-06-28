Previous
Mt Hood, June 18, 2021 by letsgo
Mt Hood, during 115 degree temps.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Letsgo

@letsgo
Did this project in 2016, see below, for a brief time. Would like to start again. My basic premise, photography helps me see, really see,...
