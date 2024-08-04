Sign up
42 / 365
Cloudy vs clear
I've been offline for a bit, for a holiday in Slovenia. Time to catch up my uploads... This was on one of the (rare) cloudy days. I was amazed by how clear the water is everywhere...
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
YvetteL
@lettevy
Here to learn :) I live in the Netherlands. I love to travel and hike, and I try to capture the beauty along the way.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
18th August 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
