46 / 365
Bled Island
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
2
1
YvetteL
@lettevy
Here to learn :) I live in the Netherlands. I love to travel and hike, and I try to capture the beauty along the way.
48
photos
12
followers
32
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
7th August 2024 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love the way you framed
this beautiful scene. Where is it Yvette?
August 25th, 2024
YvetteL
@ludwigsdiana
thank you! It is in Slovenia, in Bled. Very beautiful place!
August 25th, 2024
this beautiful scene. Where is it Yvette?