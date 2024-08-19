Previous
Next
Saint George's church Piran by lettevy
57 / 365

Saint George's church Piran

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

YvetteL

@lettevy
Here to learn :) I live in the Netherlands. I love to travel and hike, and I try to capture the beauty along the way.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So awesome
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise