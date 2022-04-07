Previous
Black and withe by lexy_carus
97 / 365

Black and withe

7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Alexia

@lexy_carus
I'm already make a 365 project 4 years ago... But this year, I want to improve myself with my camera. Admire nature, create an ambiance,......
27% complete

Linda Dee
nice pose with eye light.
April 10th, 2022  
