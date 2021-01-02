Previous
Let's go boganning by lianef
Let's go boganning

We had a decent amount of snow overnight, so the kids were so excited to go sledding. My kids think it is to bogganing as in we are going to bogganing so they call it boganning.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Liane F

@lianef
Hi, I attempted to complete a 365 many times, starting here back in 2014. I have a 4 year old daughter and 6 year old...
