Previous
Next
cotton ball fight anyone? by lianef
6 / 365

cotton ball fight anyone?

My kids discovered that cotton balls look like snowballs. So they had an indoor snowball fight. I hope schools go back to in person learning next week as planned (but am very doubtful!)
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Liane F

@lianef
Hi, I attempted to complete a 365 many times, starting here back in 2014. I have a 4 year old daughter and 6 year old...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise