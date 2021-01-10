Previous
ukelele practice by lianef
13 / 365

ukelele practice

Myles wants to become a rock star. Starting off with a ukelele.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Liane F

Hi, I attempted to complete a 365 many times, starting here back in 2014. I have a 4 year old daughter and 6 year old...
