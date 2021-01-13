Previous
16 / 365

back to virtual music classes

My son took up ukelele while in lockdown. We have to fight to practice but he loves the lessons. I wasnt sure if i should post this in color or black in white. But lately I find I am veering more towards black and white.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Liane F

@lianef
Hi, I attempted to complete a 365 many times, starting here back in 2014. I have a 4 year old daughter and 6 year old...
4% complete

