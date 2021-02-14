Previous
attempted snow volcano by lianef
48 / 365

attempted snow volcano

We buried coke in the snow and attempted a snow-geyser, but i dont think we moved quick enough. It was fun to try anyways
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Liane F

@lianef
Hi, I attempted to complete a 365 many times, starting here back in 2014. I have a 4 year old daughter and 6 year old...
13% complete

