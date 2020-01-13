Previous
Splish Splash by libbykdowninggmailcom
13 / 365

Splish Splash

Walked the dog around Ruffey Lake Park today with family. Unfortunately the air quality was very poor due to the bushfires, so we didn't last very long. This was the best of a bunch of bad shots.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

LibbyLou77

@libbykdowninggmailcom
I’ve enjoyed photography since my teens. For many years I’ve considered a year long photography project, but found myself unable to commit. Now that I...
3% complete

