15 / 365
That's puzzling
I needed to spend more time working on this shot, but I was too tired and didn't have the energy. Oh well, there's always tomorrow.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
1
0
LibbyLou77
@libbykdowninggmailcom
I’ve enjoyed photography since my teens. For many years I’ve considered a year long photography project, but found myself unable to commit. Now that I...
15
photos
24
followers
104
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
15th January 2020 9:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Dione Giorgio
Looks a complicated job to do. I like how you framed it. My wife, only yesterday, asked me to find her a piece of three-ply wood so she could start one which is really big and I don't know what she will do with when it is ready.
January 15th, 2020
