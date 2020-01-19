Previous
Stormy stormy night by libbykdowninggmailcom
19 / 365

Stormy stormy night

There was a fantastic storm brewing this evening. I was trying to photograph some lightening but was captured by the clouds rolling by.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

