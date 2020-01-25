Sign up
25 / 365
St Patrick's Cathedral, Melbourne.
Ventured into the city for a meal with family. Walking past St Patrick's we decided to pop in for a look... beautiful building.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
LibbyLou77
@libbykdowninggmailcom
I’ve enjoyed photography since my teens. For many years I’ve considered a year long photography project, but found myself unable to commit. Now that I...
25
photos
28
followers
114
following
25
4
1
365
DSC-RX100M4
25th January 2020 11:40am
church
cathedral
architecture
religion
pews
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love your composition!
January 25th, 2020
