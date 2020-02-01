Previous
by libbykdowninggmailcom
32 / 365

Just playing with light and movement. My 365 project is definitely encouraging me to experiment with my camera. I'm having lots of fun and trying not to take myself too seriously.
1st February 2020

LibbyLou77

@libbykdowninggmailcom
I’ve enjoyed photography since my teens. For many years I’ve considered a year long photography project, but found myself unable to commit. Now that I...
