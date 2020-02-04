Previous
Blowin' in the wind by libbykdowninggmailcom
Blowin' in the wind

I work in an industrial estate. I went for a walk in my lunch break and found loads od inspiration. It will become a regular occurrence.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

LibbyLou77

@libbykdowninggmailcom
I’ve enjoyed photography since my teens. For many years I’ve considered a year long photography project, but found myself unable to commit. Now that I...
Lena Nau
Great lines, almost abstract
February 4th, 2020  
