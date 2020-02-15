Previous
Next
by libbykdowninggmailcom
46 / 365

I noticed this magnificent spider's Web walking the dog this morning. I had to dash back with my camera to take a pic.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

LibbyLou77

@libbykdowninggmailcom
I’ve enjoyed photography since my teens. For many years I’ve considered a year long photography project, but found myself unable to commit. Now that I...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kara ace
Well spotted and beautifully capture. It's amazing how intricate webs are. Looks nice on black as well. Fav :)
February 15th, 2020  
Virginia Stapleton ace
This looks like lace. Wonderful capture
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise