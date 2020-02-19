Previous
Minuett - Beethoven by libbykdowninggmailcom
50 / 365

Minuett - Beethoven

I dug out my flute that I've had for many many years as I thought it would be nice to photograph. I decided I may as well blow out the cobwebs while I was at it and play a few simple tunes...had lots of fun. I should play it more often.
