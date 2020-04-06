Previous
New growth by libbykdowninggmailcom
New growth

Went for a long walk through the bush today which has really lifted my spirits after two days of rain kept us inside.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely captured, good dof
April 6th, 2020  
