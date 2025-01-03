Previous
Mac, stealing our heat by librarymom
3 / 365

Mac, stealing our heat

He plants himself in front of the register when he hears the furnace go on and steals all of our heat from us.
3rd January 2025

Library Mom

@librarymom
