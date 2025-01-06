Previous
Birds in the snow by librarymom
6 / 365

Birds in the snow

I filled the bird feeder just before it snowed. It was busy all day today!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Library Mom

@librarymom
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful capture! We feed the birds too. There are some fantastic shots of birds on 365, Australia and South Africa,
Welcome it’s a fun group.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact