6 / 365
Birds in the snow
I filled the bird feeder just before it snowed. It was busy all day today!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Library Mom
@librarymom
6
photos
0
followers
3
following
2
1
365
SM-N975U
6th January 2025
birds
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful capture! We feed the birds too. There are some fantastic shots of birds on 365, Australia and South Africa,
Welcome it’s a fun group.
January 7th, 2025
