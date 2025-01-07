Previous
Trees on a cold, snowy day by librarymom
Trees on a cold, snowy day

I didn't get much farther than my backyard today because of all the snow, but the sky was so blue and the trees looked so lovely.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Library Mom

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
