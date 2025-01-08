Previous
Freight train in the snow by librarymom
8 / 365

Freight train in the snow

It was a drab day here in Northern Virginia. This is taken from the window of my gym. Off in the distance is the Potomac River and Washington, DC. Behind the snow and grasses is a freight train. You have to look closely to see it!
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Library Mom

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
Photo Details

