Previous
10 / 365
Dawn on Friday
I go to work before the sun rises these days. It's not always like this, but boy, is it dark in January! Fortunately, the sunrises are getting earlier now. Bring on the extra daylight!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Library Mom
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
10th January 2025 7:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dawn
