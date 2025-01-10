Previous
Dawn on Friday by librarymom
Dawn on Friday

I go to work before the sun rises these days. It's not always like this, but boy, is it dark in January! Fortunately, the sunrises are getting earlier now. Bring on the extra daylight!
Library Mom

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
