Sunrise after nighttime snow by librarymom
11 / 365

Sunrise after nighttime snow

It snowed another two inches last night. This photo was taken right after sunrise this morning.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Library Mom

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
