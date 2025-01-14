Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Footprints in the snow
I saw these footprints in the snow on my walk today. I loved the late afternoon sun on the snow. It's going to rain later this week so I'm trying to get as many snow pictures as possible.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
14th January 2025 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
trees
