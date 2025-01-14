Previous
Footprints in the snow by librarymom
14 / 365

Footprints in the snow

I saw these footprints in the snow on my walk today. I loved the late afternoon sun on the snow. It's going to rain later this week so I'm trying to get as many snow pictures as possible.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. My only camera is my phone so I do the best I can with...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact