Don't get too close! by librarymom
Don't get too close!

We have this lovely cactus in my office. It was sitting in the bright sun this afternoon just asking to be photographed. But don't get too close!
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day.
