Dawn's early light by librarymom
16 / 365

Dawn's early light

The sun rises so late these days that I get to see sunrises from work! I was messing around with different settings on my camera to see what worked, and I think I like this one the best.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
Barb ace
Absolutely lovely!
January 17th, 2025  
Jenny ace
@bjywamer thank you!
January 17th, 2025  
