Previous
Plant in a library by librarymom
17 / 365

Plant in a library

We get a lot of direct sunlight in the mid afternoon in my school library. This plant looks very happy where he is. I'm not a plant person so I don't know what kind it is.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact