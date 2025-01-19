Previous
Mr. Cardinal by librarymom
Mr. Cardinal

We're having another snowy day in Virginia. We had several cardinals at our feeder today. They wait in a redbud tree next to the feeder and wait until it's safe to come down and eat.
He is watching that feeder like a hawk. Nice capture. We've had snow flurries today in Georgia and it is very cold outside but no snow accumulation.
January 19th, 2025  
