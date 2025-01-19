Sign up
19 / 365
Mr. Cardinal
We're having another snowy day in Virginia. We had several cardinals at our feeder today. They wait in a redbud tree next to the feeder and wait until it's safe to come down and eat.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
19th January 2025 2:13pm
tree
snow
bird
KV
ace
He is watching that feeder like a hawk. Nice capture. We've had snow flurries today in Georgia and it is very cold outside but no snow accumulation.
January 19th, 2025
