Previous
Blue jay in flight by librarymom
20 / 365

Blue jay in flight

I was messing around with different shutter speeds today and I was delighted to catch this blue jay in flight. They are beautiful birds (and very aggressive!).
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact